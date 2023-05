Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 held today at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The actress stunned in a Prabal Gurung couture and looked simply breathtaking. The Met Gala is one of the prestigious fashion events that happen every year in May in the West. Amongst the Hollywood celebrities, a handful of Indian celebrities get a chance to walk the red carpet. Alia Bhatt was one of them this time, though Priyanka Chopra also walked down the carpet with Nick Jonas yet again. Alia, however, was addressed as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by the paparazzi. And netizens are having a roll, talking about it across various social media platforms. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor’s reaction to Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala 2023 look is mother-in-law goals

Alia Bhatt gets mistaken as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Met Gala

Alia Bhatt made everyone proud by walking down the carpet at the Met Gala alongside esteemed guests such as Priyanka Chopra, , , Doja Cat, Billi Eilish, , , Jenna Ortega and many more. When Alia walked the carpet with designer Prabal Gurung, the actress was addressed by one of the paparazzi from the foreign media as Aishwarya. Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most popular Indian actress alongside Priyanka. As Alia posed for the photog, one of the paps calling out Aishwarya caught the attention of netizens and made it to entertainment news.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt being mistaken as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here:

Netizens have a roll wherein they discuss Zendaya, Nick being addressed in a desi way and also bring in nepotism

Well, do ya'll remember how the desi media grabbed attention when Hollywood celebs such as Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid and more attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch last month? The way the paps addressed Zendaya and Gigi had cracked up everyone. Looking at Alia's video, some of the netizens have claimed that the international paps were taking revenge for the same. On the other hand, some of the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans were quick to call out Alia as the nepo kid. Some saw this as an insult of Aishwarya. Check out the comments here:

Well, no doubt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a popular celeb there, having worked in a couple of Hollywood films. Anyway, Alia Bhatt sizzled at the Mets, no matter what anyone says!