made her debut on Met Gala 2023 in a Prabal Gurung gown. The white gown had a lakh of pearls sewn into it. The actress looked like a princess. The look was all about being classic, pristine and angelic. Alia Bhatt rounded it off with dewy makeup and a bit of kohl. Fans loved the look. Even the fashion critics have a thumbs up. The detailing of the gown took everyone by awe. The actress cut a picture of perfection on the red carpet. Many felt that after Dua Lipa she was the prettiest on the red carpet.

On the other hand, and Nick Jonas turned up in Maison Valentino. The actress showed leg in her black gown that had a huge trench coat with it. Priyanka Chopra's USP was the Bulgari necklace that cost Rs 204 crores. It had a Laguna blue diamond. It is going for auction next week with a base price of USD 25 million.

Well, Alia Bhatt's Instagram post got immense engagement. An US-based social media management platform Dash Hudson told us that Alia Bhatt got maximum engagement across the US. The average engagements per Social Media Post was 6.3K, which is huge. The curiosity about her on beauty sites was also high. Dash Hudson is specialising is the use of social media AI to track performance. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra got Average Engagements per Social Media Post of 2.9K.

This is a bit surprising because Priyanka Chopra is more widely recognised in the US. Maybe, Alia Bhatt's novelty factor worked for her. was trending on Twitter as the pic of her in a white saree went viral. It was from Cannes. But her social media engagement was only. It was only 66 as per Dash Hudson. It is understandable since she was not present at the event.

Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla were also there. The former wore an outfit by Prabal Gurung. It was a saree gown. On the other hand, Natasha Poonawalla was in Schiaparelli. Other Asian celebs included Jackson Wang, Jennie Kim, and Song Hye Kyo.