Alia Bhatt is looking forward to her Met Gala 2023 red carpet debut. And we and everyone back here in India are rooting for the Brahmastra actress and eagerly awaiting what magic she will bring on the red carpet. It is a known fact that Alia Bhatt will be collaborating with Prabal Gurung, who has previously worked with Deepika Padukone. And now, Alia is all set to create some magic at Met Gala 2023 red carpet. Ahead of her debut which is just a couple of hours away, Alia was seen posing with the designer.

Alia Bhatt poses with designer Prabal Gurung ahead of Met Gala 2023

All eyes and ears are on Alia Bhatt right now as she is all set to make her Met Gala 2023 red carpet debut. The actress is in New York with Prabal Gurung. Her latest pictures from New York are going viral in entertainment news. She is seen in an all-black outfit. She is seen in a black skirt and blazer. Prabal, on the other hand, was seen in Dedenim. They were at Prabal Gurung's boutique or office. Alia is all smiles while Prabal was seen pouting. Check out the viral picture of Alia Bhatt and Prabal Gurung ahead of Met Gala 2023 here:

Alia Bhatt is excited to walk Met Gala red carpet

A couple of days ago, Alia Bhatt had confirmed that she is going to make her Met debut after she reshared and thanked the designer and said that she was looking forward to celebrating at the Met Gala with him soon.

Fans root for Alia Bhatt on the Met Gala red carpet 2023

As told you all before, fans are eager about Alia walking the red carpet. They have been sharing the picture of Alia online and have been wishing her luck as she marks her debut. The fans of the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress have been asking Prabal to give her the outfit to remember. Check out the tweets here:

ALIA BHATT AND LDR AT THE MET GALA ALIA BHAT IS GOING TO THE MET GALA IM NOT JOKING JT ALIA BHATT AT THE MET GALA https://t.co/tGQUMEdu1P — ☆ della (@tackbby) May 1, 2023

?? — me and alia bhatt at MET GALA (@spicdles) May 1, 2023

I need a picture of Alia Bhatt and together at the Met gala. Let that one run mad if she wants to. — 프란시스 (@thefrances__) May 1, 2023

?? — me and alia bhatt at MET GALA (@spicdles) May 1, 2023

ALIA BHATT IS ATTENDING THIS YEARS MET GALA???? HOW AM I KNOWING ABT THIS JUST NOW — puthymonthterxx004 #FREEPALESTINE?? (@rvelvetanti) May 1, 2023

wait we'll see alia and gal gadot together ? https://t.co/znx9t0deNR — me and alia bhatt at MET GALA (@spicdles) May 1, 2023

alia bhatt gonna eat everyone up at met gala pic.twitter.com/xMgLd4aG3p — G. (@aliakabeta) May 1, 2023

So excited for Alia Met gala debut momemt. ?♥️?‍♀️#AliaBhatt — ?✨️ (@SimranC1609) May 1, 2023

I hope we do get a #MetGala vlog by @aliaa08 ! Super excited! I'm just gonna enjoy her big debut and not worry about what she may wear or how she may look. She's gonna shine and that's all that matters. — queen alia at met gala (@queenxalia) May 1, 2023

CANT WAIT TO SEE ALIA BHATT AT MET GALA TONIGHT ? — ✨ (@goldrushh____) May 1, 2023

Met Gala 2023

Everyone in the fashion world is excited about the theme which is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in which it is expected that those walking the red carpet will honour the late German fashion designer. Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Priyanka Chopra, , Lana Del Ray, , Bella Thorne, , , , Jenna Ortega and more stars are gracing the red carpet.