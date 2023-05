Deepika Padukone indeed made us proud when she presented on the Oscars 2023 stage wherein SS Rajamouli starrer RRR movie's song Naatu Naatu Won the Best Original Score. She shared some BTS just a couple of minutes ago. But it is not getting well received by the netizens. Well, the Met Gala 2023 is happening just a couple of hours from now. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra are going to attend the Met Gala along with a host of other famous Hollywood personalities. Deepika is being dubbed as 'insecure' by some of the netizens. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif addressed rumours of attending Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha wrap up party uninvited leaving latter uncomfortable

Deepika Padukone shares BTS from the Oscars

Deepika Padukone has grabbed headlines in entertainment news right now but for the wrong reason. The actress shared a couple of BTS pics from the Oscars. She captioned the post saying 'And the rest is history'. The pictures include Deepika looking stunning in the strapless gown and looking at the script and monitors before heading out on to the stage to talk about Naatu Naatu. Deepika was checking with various other personnel backstage at the Oscars before she took to the stage. The post also includes a picture of Deepika from the monitor behind the stage.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone's Instagram post about Oscars 2023 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone gets schooled as netizens call her insecure, linking it with Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut and Priyanka Chopra's appearance

Deepika Padukone is being judged harshly by the netizens for posting about the Oscars just as Alia Bhatt is about to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala for the first time. Priyanka Chopra is also going to make an appearance at Met Gala after a gap. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the two Indian beauties walk the Met Gala red carpet. And Deepika's post just hours before they walked the red carpet is looked down upon. Fans have called her insecure. Check out the harsh reactions to Deepika Padukone's post here:

She is so insecure ??? pic.twitter.com/zitoYUzjSX — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) May 1, 2023

Bitch you are not kidding me right? Let other have their moments https://t.co/iuy26e6MSp pic.twitter.com/ppL7fwPHqr — me and alia bhatt at MET GALA (@spicdles) May 1, 2023

I won't say anything just remember today is met gala..Priyanka Chopra and alia bhatt attending it?? pic.twitter.com/WDjiUnNqJ4 — Aloo (@mashed_potato33) May 1, 2023

Alia replaced Deepika everywhere SLB MOVIES

SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWERS

MET GALA

OVERSEAS FAN FOLLOWING

BOX OFFICE PULL Some records of #AliaBhatt which Deepika never have : 4 SUCCESSFUL FEMALE LEAD FILMS

100cr+ BOX OFFICE IN FEMALE LEAD FILMS DP ki Jealousy samj sakta hu..? — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) May 1, 2023

Earlier, Deepika Padukone got flack for allegedly stealing thunder when she brought back her archived wedding posts after and had tied the knot. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022. Priyanka Chopra did not attend the Met Gala last year.