Met Gala 2023 is taking up the top headlines. Some of the biggest stars from across the globe attended the biggest fashion event. The fundraiser always attracts a lot of attention and this year was no exception. From Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez and many others - red carpet was LIT with glamour. From India, stars like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla and more attended Met Gala 2023. Alia Bhatt marked her debut ahead of her big Hollywood release. The actress looked divine in a white gown and now it has got a reaction from industry colleagues like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more.

is all praise for 's Met Gala 2023 look

Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account to share some pictures from her first-ever Met Gala appearance. She revealed all about her look that was designed by Prabal Gurung. The actress slipped into a stunning while gown that had a long train. The gown was embellished with pearls. Describing her look, Alia Bhatt wrote, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture." As the pictures went viral on social media, it received a reaction from Katrina Kaif. The actress dropped a comment saying, 'So pretty'. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt were once said to be BFFs but there have been a lot of discussion over their changed friendship thanks to . But guess, the friendship is still intact and the admiration is visible.

Not just Katrina Kaif, even dropped a comment saying, 'The Best Girl'. , Sophie Coudhary, Manish Malhotra and many others also dropped in comments to praise Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2023 look.

Check out Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2023 look below:

Apart from Alia Bhatt, 's look was also quite appreciated by many. The Desi Girl chose to wear a Valentino dress in black. She carried off the thigh-high slit dress with utmost panache. She also a bespoke Bulgari neckpiece which had a 11.6 carat diamond in it. It costs a bomb. Nick Jonas complimented her in a black suit teamed with white shirt. A classic Karl Lagerfeld.