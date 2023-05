Met Gala 2023 was a lit affair. A lot of celebrities showed up and paid tribute to the legendary Karl Lagerfeld. It was a big day as Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala 2023 debut. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become regulars at the event. At Met Gala 2023, they complemented each other's vibes as they wore outfits in black and white. Priyanka Chopra slipped into a Valentino dress that had a long train. But it is her Bulgari neckpiece that got everybody talking. Also Read - Met Gala After Party: Priyanka Chopra turns 'Junglee Billi' in red for Nick Jonas; fans cannot get over their hilarious video [Watch]

In a conversation with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra revealed that the neckpiece had an 11.6-carat diamond. That's HUGE! On her Insta stories, Priyanka Chopra also gave a closer look at her stunning bespoke neckpiece that had a Laguna Blu diamond. Later, it got revealed that the neckpiece is worth a whopping Rs 204 crore and is the most exceptional and valuable gem from the Bulgari collection. But what next? What is Priyanka Chopra going to do with this fancy necklace? Well, a viral tweet suggests that the Citadel actress is going to auction it. There is no confirmation on it though.

The 11.16 carat Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace that Priyanka Chopra is wearing at the #MetGala will be auctioned off for $25 million. It is considered as Bulgari’s most exceptional and valuable gem. pic.twitter.com/F5JX6CaQkD — Priyanka Daily (@PriyankaDaily) May 2, 2023

Talking about outfits, Priyanka Chopra's Valentino dress has a daring thigh-high slit. It was a tube dress that she carried with a jacket that had a long train. The jacket had eloborate sleeves that were ruffled up. Nick Jonas looked dapper and how in his black and white suit. He looked every bit handsome as he walked hand-in-hand with his wife on the red carpet. Later, the couple also shared some BTS pictures from their prep and the pictures also featured daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas. The pictures of the little one having her time at Met Gala 2023 went viral in no time.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra remained busy over the past few months promoting her new web series Citadel. The series is live on Amazon Prime Video and it also stars Richard Madden.