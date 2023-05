Met Gala 2023 has everyone hooked. This year, the theme of the big fashion event is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty. From Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendal Jenner, Selena Gomez to Penelope Cruz - a lot of Hollywood stars slayed on the red carpet of Met Gala 2023. From India, we have beauties like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani representing the country. After Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, now Isha Ambani's Met Gala 2023 look is out now and she looks gorgeous to a T. Also Read - NMACC Day 2: Mukesh Ambani wins 'Cutest father-in-law' title as he walks holding pregnant daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta's hand [Watch Video]

Isha Ambani screams perfection at Met Gala 2023

This is not the first time that Isha Ambani has made her presence felt at Met Gala. In the past, she has served some stunning looks as attended the big fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, since the theme is to pay tribute to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, Isha Ambani dressed in a modern saree in black. She chose designer Prabal Gurung to design her look. The black saree has many pearls and crystals embellished on it and it has a silk chiffon train. Isha Ambani wore an exquisite diamond neckpiece by Lorraine Schwartz to go with her look. She carried a customised Chanel bag that sort of added more Indian touch to her look as it had a woman's face with a mangtikka. Isha Ambani kept her makeup simple and kept her tresses open. She opted for a bit of eye makeup and nude lipstick shade. She smiled all the way as he marked her entry for the Met Gala 2023.

As Vogue India shared Isha Ambani's pictures from Met Gala 2023, fans are in complete awe of her look. A comment on the post read, "She absolutely killed it!!" too opted for a black look at Met Gala 2023.

Apart from her, who has marked her Met Gala 2023 debut has also opted for a piece crafted by Prabal Gurung. She went for a princessy look as she slipped into a gorgeous white gown embellished with pearls. She kept her look simple and did not accessorise much. Alia Bhatt wore dazzling earrings and many finger rings. She carried an embellished glove in one hand. She looked nothing less than an angel.