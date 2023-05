Nick Jonas is setting the standards high each day for every girl on what kind of man they would want to have in their life. This video of Nick once again grabs eyeballs from the Met Gala, where the couple made heads turn with their stunning appearance at the event, and you can see Priyanka and Nick being the centre of attraction and being asked about their expectations and experience of the Met Gala this year. While Priyanka starts talking and Nick has the mic with him, he immediately gives the mic to her wifey so that her voice gets heard loud and clear, and this has impressed the Indian fans especially, and they are calling Nick the best jiju ever. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra REVEALS all about her 11-carat diamond neckpiece; gushes over THIS actress' look [WATCH VIDEO]

Watch the video of Nick Jonas winning hearts for his sweetest gesture with wifey .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

The moment Nick hands over the mic to PeeCee, she goes aww and thanks him for calling her "babe," and he nods his head like a perfect gentleman. Nick is just so cool. Talking about them, they looked stunning together, and their fashion game was spot on. While Priyanka fed her fans with lots of information about her, from getting ready to looking like a diva for the Met Gala 2023, And we loved how Priyanka's daughter, Malti Marie, is now a part of her mom's day out.

Just look at how she is sitting on her mom's lap and letting her do what she is best at. Slaying and how. We love how Malti Marie is enjoying these little things with her star mom, Priyanka Chopra.

A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED? pic.twitter.com/HXYiqogBsa — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 2, 2023

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, another mommy in Bollywood who slayed the Met Gala red carpet is . She looked like a vision in white, and a boy would say that she had a baby just six months ago. Raha's mom looked beautiful.