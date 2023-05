Priyanka Chopra arrived at Met Gala 2023 with her husband singer Nick Jonas. The couple up their twinning game for the biggest fashion event that officially took place in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art this year again. It is a star-studded night and of all the celebrities attending the event Priyanka and Nick Jonas have set the red carpet on fire. They look adorably cute and hot at the same time. Also Read - When Salman Khan addressed reports of him raising his hand against a woman

Keeping up with the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' the couple went classic twinning in black and white. This year PC looked stunning teaming up with her partner in Valentino. The Citadel star opted for black-coloured ruffled couture designed by Valentino. paired her outfit with an 11-carat diamond necklace. Her burberry diamond neckpiece is 11.6 karats or something as mentioned by the global icon in media interactions. Her husband Nick Jonas complemented in black trousers and leather jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ? (@jerryxmimi)

The never fails to shed out major couple goals and proved it this time again. Fans are going gaga over their style at the Met Gala 2023. A fan page of the duo shared a few videos of them from the event on Instagram and netizens are in awe. One user commented, 'These two are on fire', while another wrote, 'Np always the best.' A fan commented 'Bruh she is so darn gorgeous' and someone said, 'These two are hot too handle'. Fans are dropping lit fire emojis below their photos and videos.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra has been attending Met Gala since 2017 also it was the time when she met the love of her life Nick Jonas. They started dating then and in 2019 attended the fashion event as a couple after marrying in 2018. So far she has appeared four times in her best style. This year as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld the couple were seen twinning in black Valentino.