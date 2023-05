Met Gala 2023 is all that netizens can talk about. Some of the biggest celebrities from Hollywood, Bollywood and across the globe are in New York attending the fundraiser. This year, the theme of Met Gala is to pay tribute to fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty. The regulars like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Cardi B and more made their presence felt on the red carpet of Met Gala 2023. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have also become regulars. Keeping up with the theme, the stars dressed in black for this year's biggest fashion event. Priyanka Chopra's diamond neckpiece has caught everyone's attention. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Isha Ambani looks all gorgeous in a black satin saree with exquisite embellishments; know all about designer, Chanel bag and more [VIEW PICS]

reveals all about her huge diamond neckpiece and more

In a conversation with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra reveals all about her look. Talking about her look, Priyanka Chopra stated that she wearing a bespoke piece by Bulgari and it is about 11.6 carat. She joked that she likes a lot of carrots in her food as Nick Jonas laughed at her answer. The desi girl also carried diamond studded earrings that went perfectly well with her dress. Priyanka Chopra wore a classic black gown by Valentino. She pulled off the classy thigh-high slit tube gown which she paired with a floor-length jacket that had elaborated gathered sleeves and a dramatic train. She went all quirky with her hairstyle. Nick Jonas complemented her by looking all dapper in a black suit with a white shirt. Given their previous Met Gala look, the latest one was quite sobber and classy. In the video, Priyanka Chopra also gushed about Salman Hayek's look and even Kim Kardashian's. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set red carpet on fire as they twin in black; fans say, 'too hot to handle'

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' video below:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the #MetGala2023 pic.twitter.com/qHWrU7w9vb — NP LEGΛCY ?? | Loving MMCJ ❤? (@np_legacy) May 2, 2023

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, also made many heads turn as she marked her Met Gala debut. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress slipped into a gorgeous white gown with plunging neckline. Her look was designed by Prabal Gurung. Her gown had more than enough pearls embellished on it. She looked nothing less than a fashion goddess as she walked the red carpet of the famous Met Gala. Fans are quite impressed with her look. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt debuts as a princess in a white gown embellished with pearls; impressed fans say, 'gorgeous is her middle name'