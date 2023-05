Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala twinning in black a couple of hours ago. As usual, the duo stole hearts and made everyone gush and crush over them. And after making a stunning appearance on the red carpet Nick and Priyanka also attended the After Party. And as rightly guessed, they yet again stole hearts in their unique ensemble as a couple. Priyanka wore red while Nick wore black, complimenting each other. However, it is the video that Nick shared on his TikTok that is going viral. Priyanka Chopra seems to have channelled her inner Junglee billi while heading for Met Gala After Party. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra to Isha Ambani; Indian celebrities leave a mark with their glamourous looks on the red carpet [Watch Video]

Priyanka Chopra turns Junglee Billi for Nick Jonas in a hilarious video

Priyanka Chopra played the role of Mona in Don 1 and Don 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It was due to these movies that she was became popular as Junglee Billi. Priyanka is still popular as Junglee Billi amongst her fans. And in a recent video shared by Nick Jonas on his Tiktok handle, we can see Priyanka channeling her inner Junglee Billi for Nick. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra wears Rs 204 crore diamond necklace; check the most expensive jewelleries B-town divas ever donned

Well, it's a goofy video in which Nick and Priyanka are seen attempting a dubmash kinda video lipsyncing to the latest trends. The video is from Met Gala featuring Doja Cat. The American singer and rapper who turned up as a cat on the red carpet answered the questions of a journalist asking about her outfit with a 'meow'. Nick Jonas, here asks PC questions and Priyanka answers by meowing only! It is such a cute video of the actress and the singer. Her video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news and fans cannot get enough of their goofiness. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Here's what Katrina Kaif thinks of Alia Bhatt's debut look

Watch Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' goofy video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ? (@jerryxmimi)

Watch Doja Cat's video from Met Gala 2023 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Priyanka Chopra: No one can play Junglee Billi better than me

Priyanka Chopra as Mona has been iconic and the actress once claimed that nobody could have played the role of Junglee Billi better than her. Priyanka was talked about the film being called as Priyanka Chopra’s movie. The actress said that while she is a very important part of these films, people cannot give complete credit to her.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in black as they walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2023. The actress wore Valentino couture at the Met Gala this year. The look of Priyanka was curated by Pierpaolo Piccioli. She looked stunning!