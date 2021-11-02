Back in 2018, multiple women had come out to share their #MeToo experiences against , following which he stepped down as director of , which released in 2019. But it seems like the filmmaker is all set to return to direction with a comedy movie that will star and in the lead. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Sooryavanshi, Antim, Annaatthe, Resident Evil and 5 more firecrackers set to create a DHAMAKA in theatres this festive month – view pics

According to TOI, Sajid along with producer Amar Butala have been toying with the idea of making a comedy for quite some time now. And it looks like things have been finalised on Monday evening. It is also being said that the shoot location and dates have also been locked. John and Riteish are reportedly supposed to fly off to London in March 2022.

Sajid Khan was named by multiple women including two actresses -- Sonali Chopra and Rachel White -- and one journalist for sexual misconduct. He has been called out not just for harassment but also for allegedly flashing women.

In response, Sajid had tweeted back then, "In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film 'Housefull 4', I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth... I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out."

Last year, the filmmaker faced fresh charges of sexual misconduct. A model named Dimple Paul claimed on Instagram that Khan had tried to touch her inappropriately and also asked her to strip before him.

Since then, the director has remained silent about the accusations. He is yet to respond to the latest allegation.