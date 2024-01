Excitement's building as Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu gear up to release their new film, Metro...In Dino, on 13th September 2024. The film, chock-full with a fantastic cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, delves into the heart of urban relationships. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal to Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood celebs who bulked up for films, check transformation

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Has Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey unfollowed Aditya Roy Kapur on social media?

Urban life and its impact on relationships have always been enthralling to filmmakers, and Metro...In Dino reflects just that. It's a deep dive into modern couples' lives, articulating their aspirations, struggles and the swarm of emotions they grapple with in a bustling city. Also Read - Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur make for a chic couple as Aashiqui 2 co-star Shaad Randhawa shares UNSEEN pic from New Year bash

Trending Now

Stellar cast of Metro...In Dino

Anurag Basu, celebrated for his unique storytelling ability, directs a talented cast set to create a cinematic masterpiece in Metro...In Dino. With a strong star cast including a multi-faceted actor like Aditya Roy Kapur, the vivacious Sara Ali Khan and veterans Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, the film showcases a quality performance roster.

Let's not forget Pankaj Tripathi whose compelling acting prowess typically leaves audiences spellbound. Alongside him, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh enrich the cast roster, promising a film that's impossible not to watch.

Metro...In Dino promises to be melodious, with music by the talented Pritam. Known for creating music that resonates with audiences, Pritam’s soulful tunes and lively beats are likely to sprinkle magic on this narrative.

In a world where relationships are in a constant state of flux, Metro...In Dino aims to reveal real-world struggles faced by urban couples, potentially touching the audience through shared experiences.

Watch a video of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday from KWK 8

Metro...In Dino release date

As Metro...In Dino now finally has a release date, the anticipation is palpable. Promising not just a film, but an emotional rollercoaster with an engaging plotline, moving performances, and soulful music, Metro...In Dino is going to be a must-see film in 2024. Block the date: September 13, 2024, where you're guaranteed an unforgettable cinematic experience.