Michael Box Office collection day 1: Jaafar Jackson starrer biopic of Michael Jackson opens STRONG in India, smashes preview records in North America

Michael Day 1 box office: Michael Jackson biopic earns 3.80 crore in India, posts record-breaking previews in North America despite mixed reviews and controversy.

Michael Box Office collection day 1: The much-awaited musical biopic Michael, which is based on the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, has started its run at the box office with strong results in paid previews in North America and India.

On Thursday, Michael's paid screenings in India were well received. The movie made almost 2 crore in previews at the Indian box office despite competition from local films and IPL matches. This has paved the way for a strong first weekend that is anticipated to bring in more than 25 crores. Having said that, let's see how much the movie collected on day 1.

Michael box office collection day 1

On Day 1, Michael collected a net of ₹3.80 Cr across 3,028 shows, according to the Sacnilk report. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹6.60 Cr and total India net collections to ₹5.50 Cr so far.

Will Michael turn out to be a Hollywood success in India?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's real-life nephew, Michael might reach back-to-back Hollywood success in India following the sci-fi space film Project Hail Mary, which has grossed about 80 crores so far.

According to Deadline, the movie has earned a strong $12.5 million to $13.5 million in domestic (North American) box office previews, the highest amount ever for a musical biopic. According to current projections, the opening weekend in North America will be a record $80+ million.

Michael movie controversy

Michael was released in the face of criticism from critics who accuse the movie of distorting Michael Jackson's contentious life. After debuting at barely 27%, the film now has 40% ratings out of 163 reviews from reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite what critics claim, Michael has a stellar 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating and has been able to connect with all significant audiences.

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