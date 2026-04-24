Michael box office collection day 1: Michael Jackson biopic set to smash records with $150M worldwide opening, but how much has it earned in India so far?

Michael box office collection day 1: Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael hit theatres on April 24, 2026. It brings to the viewers an insight into Michael Jackson's life.

Michael box office collection day 1: Michael, the much-talked about Hollywood musical, brings to the viewers the life of the iconic artist Michael Jackson. The film - which had released in theatres on April 24 - started its paid previews on April 23. Going by Variety, the film will enjoy massive box office numbers over the weekend. Michael is expected to earn $65 million to $70 million from 3,900 North American theaters during its opening weekend. As reported by Variety, exhibitors have predicted the final collection to stand at $80 million. Reason? Advance ticket sales - specifically in premium large formats such as Imax - continue to witness a surge. The film is expected to get $150M worldwide opening.

What do morning trends suggest about Michael?

As reported by Sacnilk.com, on day 1, Michael is running about 524 shows. With this, it has earned a net of Rs 0.14 crore so far(by 11.30 am). With this, the film's total India gross collections amounts to Rs 0.17 crore. The film's total India net amounts to Rs 0.14 Cr so far. Michael's India final collections are yet to be reported.

Will Michael beat Straight Outta Compton?

Reports also suggest that going by the film's impact, the probability of Michael emerging as the biggest debut for a musical biopic at the domestic box office is high. Currently, this record is held by Straight Outta Compton which had earned $60.2 million. If box office prediction turns true, Michael is also expected to open bigger than Bohemian Rhapsody in the US. For the unversed, Bohemian Rhapsody had earned $51.1 million. The Queen biopic had earned $903.7 million worldwide. This included $216.4 million in the US. It remained the biggest-ever biopic until Oppenheimer had hit theatres, and bagged four Oscars.

How have critics reacted to Michael Jackson’s biopic?

Michael had premiered for its US audience in Los Angeles on April 20, and soon the internet was flooded with first reactions. The biopic - which has been directed by Antoine Fuqua - had its world premiere in Berlin on April 10. The film didn't have an impressive start. It earned disappointing 27% Rotten Tomatoes rating. This rating had further increased to 35% on Wednesday.

Know more about Michael

Michael features Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, essaying the icon. The film focuses on singer’s shift from a member of a famous boy band into the most respected artist worldwide. Even though Michael has earned massive buzz as it is the first authorised biopic, and has a family member playing into Jackson, it has received mixed to negative reactions.

Why did Michael Jackson’s nephew slam media?

Ahead of the release of much-anticipated Michael, Taj Jackson, Michael’s nephew and the son of Jackson 5 member Tito, took to social to slam media. He took to Twitter/X to take a jab at the media and said it can't “control the narrative anymore of who Michael Jackson truly was. The public gets to watch this movie… they will decide for themselves".

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