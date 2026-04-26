Michael Box Office collection day 2: Jaafar Jackson's biopic of Michael Jackson JUMPS nearly 39%, BEATS Project Hail Mary in India

Michael box office collection Day 2: Michael Jackson biopic earns Rs 5 crore with 39% jump, crosses Rs 12 crore gross in India and beats Project Hail Mary.

Michael box office collection day 2: The 2026 American biographical drama Michael depicts Michael Jackson's life story. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, shows Jackson's life from his first performance with the Jackson 5 until his Bad tour. Jaafar Jackson plays the adult Michael, while Juliano Krue Valdi appears as the younger version.

Michael box office collection day 2

The latest reports show that the film has experienced strong growth at the Indian box office. On Day 2, Michael collected Rs 5 crore net, a 38.9 per cent increase from its Day 1 earnings of Rs 3.60 crore. The movie was screened in around 3,190 shows across India on Saturday.

According to Sacnilk, Michael has exceeded Rs 12 crore in gross collections for India. The total gross of the film stands at Rs 12.36 crore, while its net collection throughout India has reached Rs 10.30 crore.

Michael theatre occupancy

Occupancy numbers also improved noticeably on Day 2. The English 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 29.58 percent. Morning shows opened at 18.89 percent, afternoon occupancy increased to 30.22 percent, evening shows rose further to 34.33 percent, and night shows peaked at 34.89 percent.

The IMAX 2D version performed even better with an overall occupancy of 44.14 percent. Evening shows crossed the 50 percent mark and touched 51.43 percent.

The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

Michael beats Project Hail Mary records

At the Indian box office, Michael has taken a clear lead over Project Hail Mary. On Day 1, the biopic earned Rs 3.80 crore net, and with previews included, the total reached Rs 5.50 crore net. In comparison, Project Hail Mary collected Rs 2.25 crore net on its opening day.

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