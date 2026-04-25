Michael Box Office collection day 2: Jaafar Jackson's biopic of Michael Jackson STRUGGLES after strong start in India, earns Rs 5 crore

Michael box office collection day 2: The Michael Jackson biopic earns Rs 6.81 crore gross in India so far, despite a slower second-day trend after a solid opening.

Michael box office collection day 2: The long-awaited movie about the life of Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, will be released in theatres this Friday. The film had limited paid screenings the evening before its release and looks to have performed well in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the picture made a net of Rs 3.8 crore on its first day. It has already earned Rs 1.7 crore from paid previews, bringing its net collection in India to Rs 5.5 crore, with a total of Rs 6.6 crore.

Michael box office collection day 2

As of Day 2, Michael is currently running across 425 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.18 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 6.81 crore and total India net to Rs 5.68 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Michael theatre occupancy

The movie is showing in 3,029 theatres in India, with an overall occupancy rate of 21.86 percent. The occupancy rate increased from 16.78 percent in the morning to 20.11 percent in the afternoon. Night shows ended at 27.44 percent, while evening shows increased even further to 23.11 percent. Despite having a very low occupancy rate of 8%, Delhi NCR had the most shows in the region (295). With 240 shows and a higher occupancy rate of 26%, Hyderabad was one of the top areas.

Michael box office collection day 1

The movie made an estimated Rs 5.50 crore net on its first day, according to reports on Sacnilk. Early estimates indicate that the movie made Rs 3.80 crore on its first day of release across 3,029 performances. On Thursday, paid preview screenings would generate an extra Rs 1.70 crore. As a result, the movie made about Rs 5.50 crore on its first day of release.

About Michael movie

Michael, which was directed by Antoine Fuqua and reportedly cost USD 200 million to produce, tells the story of the late pop icon Michael Jackson. Fans of the late pop singer gave the movie high marks despite its poor opening rating of 27% from reviewers. The box office figures show the same thing.

The film, which is released sixteen years after the artist's passing, follows his ascent from kid star to one of the most well-known pop idols in the world.

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