Michael Box Office collection day 3: Jaafar Jackson starrer maintains STRONG hold, gives TOUGH fight to Bhooth Bangla

Jaafar Jackson's Michael records a solid 16 crore opening weekend in India, showing strong Sunday growth and giving tough competition to Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2.

Michael box office collection day 3: The Indian box office results show good performance for Michael, which is a biopic that tells the life story of Michael Jackson who was known as the King of Pop. Jaafar Jackson plays the main character in the film which has received mixed reviews but still achieved steady box office results during its first weekend. The movie earned approximately ₹16 crore net during its first three days according to early box office estimates.

Michael box office collection day 3

The film experienced positive box office growth throughout the weekend, which indicates that its future performance will improve. Michael collected approximately ₹5.50 crore on Day 3 (Sunday), according to Sacnilk, which counted 3,201 showings that took place across India. The collection for Saturday reached ₹5.10 crore, but weekend audience interest increased, resulting in approximately 7.8% growth on Saturday.

The movie had opened with Rs 3.70 crore on Friday. It generated additional revenue through benchmark screenings, which produced Rs 1.70 crore before the film launched. The opening weekend box office results from India show total net revenues which approach Rs 16 crore from this film. The film has achieved gross earnings of approximately Rs 19.20 crore in India, which falls short of reaching the ₹20 crore threshold.

The success mantra of Michael

The opening performance of Michael has established the film as one of the top box office competitors, which is currently showing in theatres. The film has taken control of box office operations because it continues to succeed better than Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which has reached its sixth week in theatres. The action drama grossed around ₹7.95 crore at the box office during its sixth weekend. The total India net collection has reached an exceptional ₹1,130.59 crore. Michael has drawn audience interest away from Dhurandhar 2 which remains a successful film.

Michael vs Bhooth Bangla

The Hollywood film release has established new competition against Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy earned around Rs 29 crore during its second weekend. The movie experienced a drop from its initial success, which brought in Rs 58 crore during its first weekend. The new release of Michael seems to have affected its collections to some extent.

Michael has started its journey in India with a solid performance. The film received strong weekend growth because Michael Jackson fans and moviegoers showed interest in watching it at theatres. The biopic will continue to do well if its weekday collections maintain their current levels.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more