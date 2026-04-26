Michael Box Office collection day 3: Michael Jackson biopic crosses Rs 11 crore in India, SMASHES Oppenheimer's record in US

Michael box office Day 3: Michael Jackson biopic crosses Rs 11 crore in India and records the biggest US opening day ever for a biopic.

Michael box office collection day 3: Michael has become this year's biggest Hollywood release. Based on the life of controversial dance icon Michael Jackson, the musical biopic debuted in theatres throughout the globe on April 24. It debuted to mixed reviews and starred Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop. However, this was not going to deter moviegoers.

After beginning on a mild note, it appears to be gradually gathering up speed in India. Michael saw a rise in attendance on its second day at the box office. This enabled it to surpass Rs 10 crore at the Indian box office. Now let's have a look at how much it made on day 3 (first Sunday).

Michael box office collection day 3

As of Day 3, Michael is currently running across 889 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.64 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹13.36 Cr and total India net to ₹11.14 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

The film grossed Rs 1.70 crore in paid previews before its release. This was followed by Rs 3.60 crore on the first Friday, and Rs 5 crore on Saturday.

Michael US box office collection

Michael had the highest opening day ever for a biopic in the United States, grossing $39.5 million. This helped it outperform Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which debuted with $33 million. Early projections imply that the musical drama might gross $100 million in its opening weekend.

Jaafar Jackson thanks fans for the love

Jaafar, who has received widespread appreciation for his dramatic performance, recently thanked supporters for their support. Reacting to the movie trending across the globe, he wrote, "Wow so incredible to see!! The world has spoken and everyone is showing out. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! I couldn’t be happier and more grateful."

About Michael

Antoine Fuqua directed the movie, which was written by John Logan. The ensemble also features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, and Juliano Valdi as Young Michael.

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