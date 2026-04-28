Michael Box Office collection day 4: Jaafar Jackson starrer stays STRONG, crosses Rs 18 crore despite Monday DIP

Michael box office Day 4: Jaafar Jackson's film earns Rs 22.50 crore gross in India, crosses Rs 20 crore mark despite Monday drop at ticket windows.

The movie Michael, which stars Jaafar Jackson, has maintained a constant box office performance during its first Monday at Indian theatres. The film, which premiered on April 24, has already achieved more than 20 crore rupees in earnings and it shows signs of maintaining strong box office performance. The Sacnilk estimates show that Michael achieved a net earnings of approximately Rs 2.25 crore on its fourth day through 2744 showings across India. The movie tested its first weekday performance after its successful weekend opening. Weekday collections decreased from Sunday's net collection of Rs 5.85 crore which represents a standard pattern that occurs when businesses experience reduced activity during weekdays. The Monday decline reached approximately 61.5 percent.

Michael box office collection day 4

The film still maintains strong ticket sales despite its predicted audience decrease. The total India net collection for the film now reaches approximately 18.75 crore rupees, while its gross earnings have achieved about 22.50 crore rupees. The audience connection which the movie has achieved will result in upcoming days showing stable performance for the film.

How is Michael maintaining its box office run?

The film maintains consistent box office performance because audiences want to discover more about Jaafar Jackson, who portrays Michael Jackson in the movie. The audience shows a strong interest in viewing his acting as they want to experience how filmmakers brought the global music legend's life story to the big screen. The film continues to attract viewers because of its positive reputation and the enthusiasm of its fans.

Michael vs Bhooth Bangla

Michael now competes with other films which are currently available for viewing in theatres. The horror-comedy movie Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar continues to perform well at the box office. The film achieved net earnings of approximately 3.65 crore on its second Monday, which extended its box office run. Dhurandhar 2, which has entered its sixth week of release, added another net earnings of 1 crore on its 40th day.

Michael has maintained it's audience appeal amid current competition, which suggests that its box office run will continue to succeed. The film will achieve a significant lifetime total in India if it maintains its weekday performance and receives an increase in audience over the upcoming weekend. Michael currently shows positive momentum at the Indian box office because of its strong opening, solid weekday numbers and continuous audience interest. The upcoming days will determine the film's success through its box office performance.

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