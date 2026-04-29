Michael box office collection day 5: After record-smashing $97M US launch, Jaafar Jackson-starrer earns Rs. 2.50 crore on first Tuesday in India

The much-appreciated Michael Jackson movie has clearly surpassed viewers' expectations. The film has not only pulled off the biggest domestic opening ever for a biopic, but also emerged as the biggest debut ever for a music biopic globally.

In what has come across as a massive win for a non-franchise movie, Antoine Fuqua’s directorial Michael has almost moonwalked its way to box office glory. The film earned $97.2 million in the US and about $121.6 million worldwide. With this it kicked off its worldwide debut with $218.8 million. As The Hollywood Reporter states, the final numbers could be much higher.

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Michael Box Office Collection Day 5 Update

In India too, the film continues to perform well. As reported by Sacnilk.com, the film earned a net of Rs 2.40 Cr across 2,783 shows on day 5. With this, the film's total India gross collections amounted to Rs 25.31 Cr and total India net collections stood at Rs 21.15 Cr. According to Sacnilk, Hyderabad ran the highest number of shows for Michael (220 shows) in India. Meanwhile, Kochi has the lowest shows for the film (34). In India, Michael earned an impressive Rs 16 crore over the weekend, as reported by Sacnilk. The film kicked off its incredible box office journey by running select paid previews on April 23, and collecting around Rs 1 crore, followed by Rs 3.70 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, it earned Rs 5 crore each - both on Saturday and Sunday.

Michael makes UK history with massive biopic opening in UK

As reported by The Guardian, in the US, Michael raced ahead of Bohemian Rhapsody in its opening collection and emerged as the highest grossing music biopic of all time. Michael beat Bohemian Rhapsody's opening by a huge 90%. The film pulled in $97 million (£72 million), compared to Bohemian Rhapsody’s $51 million (£38 million). Interestingly, both films have the same producer, Graham King. Universal’s animation The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has bagged the second position by earning a total of $46.5m (£34.5m). Sony’s Project Hail Mary stands at third position with its current UK total standing at $43.1m (£31.2m). Other well-performing music biopics in the UK are Rocketman (£4m), Elvis (£4m) and A Complete Unknown (£2.6m).

What is Michael's controversy about?

The new biopic about Michael Jackson made headlines even before it had hit theatres. After its release, the film was slammed by critics, many of whom found it unconvincing that it comes to an end in 1988. This further means that none of the controversies Michael Jackson was involved in were shown. However, a few sequences addressing child sexual abuse allegations were originally planned to be included in the film, but deleted later. Many reports suggested that these could potentially be included in a sequel to Michael. The film's cast including Colman Domingo and Nia Long have also mentioned that a sequel which talks about the next stage of Michael Jackson’s life is a possibility.

Know more about Michael

Michael - which has been directed by Antoine Fuqua - has been written by John Logan. It features several popular names including Juliano Krue Valdi, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Colman Domingo. It brings to the viewers Michael’s journey, by focusing on the Jackson 5 in the 1960s, and his different tours and performances.

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