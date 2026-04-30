Michael box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer crosses $115M domestic, powers director Antoine Fuqua to HISTORIC...

Michael box office collection: The much-talked-about musical film about Michael Jackson continues to smash several box office records.

Michael box office collection: Antoine Fuqua’s Michael continues to maintain a strong hold at box office. The film - which features Jaafar Jackson as the lead - has been successful in earning more than $115.9 million domestically, as reported by industry tracking data from The Numbers. The film managed to add about $11.1 million on Tuesday. On Monday, it had earned about $7.7 million and marked one of the most impressive weekday holds for a live-action release in April. Going by its five-day domestic total, the film was firmly placed among the top performers in the music biopic domain.

Michael tops global Box Office with massive $218.7M opening

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael has come out swinging at the international box office. To be honest, Michael is the kind of debut most director can only dream about. In just its opening weekend, the film was successful in earning $218.7 million worldwide. With this, it instantly entered the blockbuster territory. Fans across the globe too have loved the film and helped it shape up to be one of the biggest musical biopic successes in recent years.

As reported by ScreenDaily, the film earned $121.6m from global markets, and $97.1m in the US. With these collection combined, it became the second-biggest opening of the year after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. With previews included, Michael managed to score the biggest opening for a music biopic in 63 Universal territories. This also included UK-Ireland, France, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Australia-New Zealand. Jaafar Jackson-starrer also recorded the biggest opening for any biopic in several territories including France, Brazil, and Spain.

Also Read Want to watch Jaafar Jackson starrer Michael for FREE? VIRAL Instagram video reveals secret hack

An insight into Antoine Fuqua’s historic hat-trick achievement

Antoine Fuqua has clearly scored a third $100M+ hit with Michael. His two earlier films that crossed the mark at the box office include Equalizer and Equalizer 3. Equalizer had been Antoine Fuqua’s first biggest domestic success as it earned over $100 million. In 2023, Sony’s The Equalizer 3 managed to cross the $100 million mark at the global box office.

Know more about Michael

Michael has been directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. It features Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, along with Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate, Liv Symone, Mike Myers, and others. The film brings to the viewers Jackson’s rise from the Jackson 5 to international fame and focuses on several significant moments from his early solo career.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more