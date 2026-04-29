ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Michael box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer rewrites music biopic history, successfully sm...

Michael box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer rewrites music biopic history, successfully smashes...

Michael, which features Jaafar Jackson essaying the role of Michael Jackson, continues to do well at box office.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: April 29, 2026 2:24 PM IST

Michael box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer rewrites music biopic history, successfully smashes...
Michael box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer rewrites music biopic history, successfully smashes...

Michael, the much-loved musical biopic featuring Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson continues to win hearts. At the box office too, it is successful in raking in the moolah. Such has been the film's impact that it has emerged as the fifth musical biopic to cross the $100 million mark in North America. This is no mean feat for it highlights the massive popularity it enjoys. Featuring Jaafar Jackson as the protagonist, the film has also registered the highest Monday earnings of the year until now.

Also Read
Michael box office collection day 5: After record-smashing $97M US launch, Jaafar Jackson-starrer earns Rs. 2.50 crore on first Tuesday in India

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Jaafar Jackson Worldwide Collection Michael Michael Box Office Michael Jackson Michael Worldwide Collection Day 5