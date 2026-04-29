Michael box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer rewrites music biopic history, successfully smashes...

Michael, which features Jaafar Jackson essaying the role of Michael Jackson, continues to do well at box office.

Michael, the much-loved musical biopic featuring Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson continues to win hearts. At the box office too, it is successful in raking in the moolah. Such has been the film's impact that it has emerged as the fifth musical biopic to cross the $100 million mark in North America. This is no mean feat for it highlights the massive popularity it enjoys. Featuring Jaafar Jackson as the protagonist, the film has also registered the highest Monday earnings of the year until now.

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