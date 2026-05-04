Michael worldwide box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer crosses $400M; scores BIG in India

Michael worldwide box office collection: The film may have opened to negative to mixed reviews. Nonetheless, it continues to perform extremely well across thee world and India.

Michael worldwide box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer crosses $400M; scores BIG in India

Michael worldwide box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer Michael is clearly on a roll. The Michael Jackson biopic has now crossed $400 million worldwide. By achieving this huge milestone, Michael has officially gone past Elvis, and emerged as the second biggest musical biopic ever. The is expected to rake in $413 million by the end of its second weekend. Strong numbers continue to come in from both North America and overseas. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie won't slow down yet. It is now focused on surpassing the huge $911 million record set by Bohemian Rhapsody.

How much did Michael earn on second Friday?

On May 1, the second Friday since release, the biopic was successful in earning an impressive $14.4 million in North America, as reported by Variety. It registered a 63.3% dip from its opening Friday. Nonetheless, it still emerged as the second-largest second Friday ever recorded for a biopic, racing ahead of Oppenheimer’s $13.4 million. It also emerged as the second-largest Friday for live-action films in 2026.

Michael day 9 box office collection update

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4 crore on Day 9, and registered 17.6% increase from Day 8 collection of Rs 3.40 crore. With the growth registered on Saturday, the film also showed improved traction over the weekend. On its ninth day, Michael raked in Rs 4 crore net from 1,121 shows. With this, the total India net collection amounted to Rs 33.45 crore. The India gross collection amounted to Rs 40.07 crore. The film amassed Rs 26.05 crore in its first week. On Day 8, it added Rs 3.40 crore and Rs 4 crore on Day 9. Occupancy for the movie too remained impressive on Day 9. For English 2D version, the film's overall occupancy stood at 61.17%. Morning shows witnessed 39.00% occupancy. Noon shows saw 59.44%. Evening shows saw an increase too by registering 71.67% occupancy. For IMAX 2D version, total occupancy stood at 60.43%. Afternoon and night shows did well too, with 67.86% and 65.86%, respectively.

Know more about Michael

The film brings to the viewers Michael’s journey with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s. It also focuses on the Bad Tour in the 1980s, and the Victory Tour. Michael - directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan - also features Juliano Krue Valdi, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Colman Domingo in key roles. Anupam Kher too had lauded the film. He took to Instagram to share his views. "In every sequence, I was whistling. I am like a child right now, to feel that somebody like that lived in our lifetime. And Jaafar Jackson, oh my God, it's one of the finest performances I have seen in my entire career. He is Michael Jackson. The whole crowd in the auditorium was dancing, whistling, laughing and crying," he said.

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