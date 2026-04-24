Michael X Review: Jaafar Jackson WINS hearts as MJ; fans find the film 'Disappointing'

Michael X review: Jaafar Jackson impresses as Michael Jackson, but the biopic receives mixed reactions from fans and critics on its India debut.

Michael Movie X Review: The much-awaited biographical movie on the life of Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, starring Jaafar Jackson, debuted on Indian screens on April 24, Friday. The movie, which was directed by Antoine Fuqua, has created a lot of excitement among admirers of the renowned performer. Jaafar Jackson, the famous singer's nephew, plays the role in the movie. Viewers on the first day of Michael's debut show in India have given it varying assessments so far.

Michael Twitter review

One user praised the film, calling it "absolutely fantastic." In an X post, the user wrote, "Just saw #MichaelMovie and it was absolutely fantastic 10/10. Jaafar Jackson WAS Michael Jackson on that screen, and you can’t tell me otherwise. I see why critics are upset that the allegations aren’t in the movie, but how about they actually review the movie because that was amazing."

Just saw #Michaelmovie and it was absolutely fantastic 10/10. Jaafar Jackson WAS Michael Jackson on that screen and you can’t tell me otherwise. I see why critics are upset that the allegations aren’t in the movie but how about they actually review the movie bc that was amazing — ethan m (@1057Ethan) April 23, 2026

Another person expressed his opinions and complimented Jaafar, Coleman, Nia, and Juliano's performances. The post read, "Jaafar, Coleman, Nia, and Juliano did absolutely amazing, but Jaafar's performance stands out the most for me. He is the heart of this film! The whole time I was watching, I was just shocked that this is his first acting role."

My spoiler free (short) review of Michael <3 Jaafar, Coleman, Nia, and Juliano did ABSOLUTELY amazing, but Jaafars performance stands out so much for me. He is the heart of this film! The whole time I was watching I was just shocked that this is his FIRST ACTING ROLE? — ScreamEnthusiastᴹ♚ᴶ (@Bruv5333) April 23, 2026

Critics point out some lags in Michael

Nonetheless, several online users identified the movie's shortcomings. One user wrote, "#Michael is a disappointing, textbook biography film that lacks emotional grounding while telling the story of a legend Jaafar Jackson stands out in an excellent, perfect performance of his uncle. This will still appeal to 80s and MJ fans."

More about Michael movie

The film, which stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, and others, was written by John Logan and directed by Antoine Fuqua. John McClain, Graham King, and John Branca are the film's producers. Dion Beebe is in charge of the cinematography, and Conrad Buff IV, Tom Cross, John Ottman, and Harry Yoon are in charge of the editing. The production designer is Barbara Ling.

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