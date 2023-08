Bollywood's most renowned and popular singer, Mika Singh, is right now making headlines for suffering a massive loss of Rs 10–15 crore due to cancelling his concerts owing health issues. Mika Singh has been off the media radar for quite some time now, and it has been learned that the singer was fighting serious health issues that have led him to suffer financially and emotionally. Speaking about fighting a critical throat infection and bouncing back, Mika revealed in an interview, "In my 24-year-long career, this is the first time that I have had to postpone my shows because of my health. I am always very careful when it comes to my health and take all precautions, especially for my throat." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri opens up on equation with Mika Singh [Exclusive]

Mika Singh opens up about facing 15 crore loss and how he is ready to bounce back.

The ace singer of Bollywood, who is right now in California had to cancel his world tour due to his health deteriorating and suffered a massive loss of Rs 10–15 crore due to these health conditions and revealed that he had to pay money to the sponsors due to not being able to fulfil the commitments. "We have suffered a loss of around 10–15 crore because we had back-to-back shows. I also returned money to some people. But I am glad everyone supported me, and fans also understood my position. It was important for me to postpone instead of playing the songs through CD or lip sync in the name of a live show, which many singers do these days. Aaj tak ki saari mehnat, image, respect, sab kharab ho jaati".

Having said that, Mika has assured that he is feeling fit and fine right now and will soon resume his concerts that have been scheduled for January and February month in the next year. Mika even shared the lesson that he learned while fighting his bad health is that he will not attend too many concerts at one time and take care of his health, and rest as much as possible. We wish the singer a speedy recovery.