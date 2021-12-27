left the onlookers surprised as he gatecrashed a wedding along with his buddy and Bigg Boss 14 contestant . The moment Mika entered and started singing Saawan Mein Lag Gai Aag, the guests couldn't stop ooting as they enjoy watching him perform. Indeed this was the best surprise for the guests and the bride and groom as well. The singer himself shared this video of gatecrashing a wedding. he took to his Instagram and shared the post, " Posted @withregram • @bollycelebrities_ How would you react if King Mika Singh gate crashed your wedding?All the guests were blown away when they saw @mikasingh suddenly coming and singing his classic ‘saawan mein lag gayi aag’Now that’s what Mika Singh is all about, setting new trends! The icing on top was @rahulvaidyarkv alongside Mika. Now that’s what friendship is, always accompanying you in all of your craziness!". Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Mika Singh invited but SKIPS the shaadi of the year! Here’s Why [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

After his performance, he spoke to guests and said, " Wedding crash kar ne aaya hoon, uninvited, but I hope you guys enjoyed (I have gatecrashed the wedding, uninvited. However, I hope you guys enjoyed yourselves).” Complimenting the performer at the wedding function, Mika Singh added, “I just saw this girl (the singer), she’s beautiful. Your singing is very good. Main isko abhi Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa pe mila tha, maine socha main hi bol du (I recently met her at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, so I thought I will come and meet her).” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev and 8 other celeb couples who were caught locking lips in public – view pics

This gesture of Mika won many hearts. His fans were overwhelmed that how cool the star s. Fans showered praise comments on the video, where one of user commented, " One of my favorite song, You are My favourite. You rock Bhai.” While other fans demanded to do the same for their weddings, " Woww…whenever i get married..u gotta do the same". Mika Singh clearly knows how to win his fans hearts. Also Read - Aryan Khan gets bail: 'The whole world stood by Shah Rukh Khan in solidarity; this is the biggest birthday gift he could get,' says Aahana Kumra [Exclusive]