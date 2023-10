Mika Singh made news some days back when he commented on a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez with none other than action films icon, Jean Claude Van Damme. He wrote that he was better than Sukesh, obviously implying at Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Sri Lankan actress suffered a lot professionally after her name was associated with the conman. Slowly, she is making a comeback in films with projects like Welcome To The Jungle and Housefull 5. The singer's comment was slammed by many, who felt it was uncalled for. He later deleted it. Mika Singh has given his voice to many songs featuring the actress. Now, the conman has reacted to it... Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora: Top 10 Bollywood hotties with sexy backs

Sukesh Chandrashekhar warns Mika Singh

In a statement, the conman told Mika Singh that he was aware of his past conduct with women, and some alleged 'garbage' which is hidden. He said his life is out in the public, unlike him. He warned him to stop commenting or interfering in the lives of other people. Sukesh warned him saying that he would file lawsuits on him if he did it next time, making him bankrupt. He also he would also expose his personal life.

Lastly, he wrote for Jacqueline Fernandez, "Lastly, Jackie my baby my bomma love you like crazy don't be worried about all this negativity I am here and will deal with it. In the end, it's only and only one winning streak. My rockstar Missing you like crazy, can't wait."

Sukesh Chandrasekhar on the matter

He said that due to such comments, Sukesh's character and personality comes under more scrutiny. He said it makes him vulnerable to trial by media. Some days back, he dedicated the song Chaleya from Jawan for the actress. Jacqueline Fernandez has disclosed details of their relationship to the ED.