Mika Singh reveals Sidhu Moose Wala had discussed getting death threats for 3 years now

Punjab sensation and legendary singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 and this left everyone shell shocked. This incident of Sidhu Moose Wala being killed openly has raised a lot of questions about the security of people and celebs in the Punjab state. Before being killed Sidhu's security had been withdrawn and many feel that if this wouldn't have happened, the singer would be alive today. While everyone is mourning the legendary's death, an ace singer from Bollywood who was closely connected with Sidhu recalls him discussing getting death threats.

In an interaction with News 18, Mika called the entire incident of Sidhu being killed in Punjab shameful and said, "Singers in Punjab often get such threats from gangsters. I remember Parmish Verma, … even Sidhu told me three years ago that he has been receiving such threats. Many singers give money and save themselves. Budding singers get such threats. They know they do so many shows and earn well."

Before being killed Sidhu Moose Wala spoke about feeling unsafe in Punjab

He had even added that how when Sidhu was in Mumbai last week, he told him how safe he feels in this city compared to Punjab, " Last week he came to Mumbai, and I offered him my car to travel around in. He told me, ‘paaji, yahan toh security guard ke bina ghoomne mein koi dikkat hi nahi lagti. Koi ghoor ke nahi dekhta. Tension Nahi hai.’ (Brother, I feel safe here. People aren’t staring. There is no tension) So, I told him to stay in Mumbai only in the coming time.”

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar- a Canadian based gangster have reportedly taken the responsibility for his death.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar- a Canadian based gangster have reportedly taken the responsibility for his death.

Expressing his grief over Sidhu's death Mika had said that he is ashamed of being a Punjabi today, " I always say I'm proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala was killed in Punjab by Punjabi. May God bless his soul and rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking." Along with Mika, the entire Bollywood mourned the death of the 27-year-old singer. Gone too soon!