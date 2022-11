Mili full movie has been leaked online and it is the worst nightmare of ever. Any actors fear that the day when they learn about their film gets leaked online the producers and the entire crew members of the film face the brunt. Privacy has been illegal in India, however, it refuses to slow down. And now right the latest victim of piracy is Janhvi Kapoor's latest release film Mili. Mili has been leaked online and there are a lot of videos being circulated among what's app groups and lots of other websites like Tamilrockers, telegram, torrent and more where the full film is available and now the makers cannot do anything about t as it will spread like a wildfire online.

Janhvi Kapoor has immensely worked for this film and even opened up about getting lots of bruises while shooting the film, in one of the interactions Janhvi revealed that she gave her blood and sweat for this film. And now the news of the film being leaked online is only heartbreaking for the actress. There are lots of actors who urge their fans to not consume and encourage any piracy and they work very hard on the film. Janhvi also received a lot of parties after the trailer of Mili was out, Many praised her acting skills and lauded her for improvement from her first film .

While we sincerely urge our BollywoodLife readers to not indulge tensive sin these piracy sites and only wait to watch the films through official OTT platforms and theatres, Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Apart from being a crime, it also massively hits the business of cinema and is counterproductive to the smooth functioning of the film industry. Hence please refrain yourselves for doing this crime.