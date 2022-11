Bollywood stars often leave their fans stunned by purchasing lavish houses in Mumbai city where it’s a layman's dream to have their own house. The latest celebrity Janhvi Kapoor has made headlines by buying a lavish duplex bungalow in the most posh area of Mumbai city is Bandra. As per reports on Indextap.com, the Mili star has spent 65 crore as she purchased this house which is 8,6669 square feet. Yes! The reports claim, the duple is a huge spread of 8669 square feet with a carpet area of 6421. The registration of the same property was done on October 12 and Janhvi has reportedly paid rupees 3.90 crore as stamp duty and registration fees. Janhvi in July had sold out her Juhu flat to Bollywood actor for rupees 44 crore that were around 3,456 sq ft.

Well, the reports also state that Janhvi has bought a raw house in re-sale and is now planning to do a lavish makeover. And she might even shift and stay in Bandra like any other celebrity. Right now the ace interior designer in town is and she is known to do the most blissful makeovers of celebrity houses, we wonder if Janhvi will choose Gauri Khan Designs for the interior of her brand-new house. Having said that, the actress has not spoken about purchasing this house yet.

is one of the most loved star kids in tinsel town and slowly she has been winning hearts with her performances one film at a time. Right now she is awaiting the release of her next film Mili which has grabbed a lot of attention for all the right reasons. is a proud father as he produced the film and cannot stop parsing daughter Janhvi for her outstanding work in the film. While today they immensely miss the absence of who was their pillar.