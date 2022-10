Janhvi Kapoor who entered Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018 is slowly proving to be a versatile actress. With films like Gunjan Saxena and more, Janhvi Kapoor is slowly climbing the ladder of success. Now, she is looking forward to the release of her film Mili. The actress is on her toes promoting her upcoming film Mili. On the other hand, her sister Khushi Kapoor is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She is going to be seen in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. But here's an important tip that Janhvi Kapoor has for Khushi Kapoor.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor shared some dating advice that she has for her sister. She says that Khushi should not date an actor because she feels that it is best for them. She was quoted saying, "Don’t date an actor. Just because I think the kind of girls me and her are, I just think it would be better." Janhvi Kapoor also said that Khushi Kapoor should not pay attention to what is being said on social media. She said that Khushi Kapoor should know her worth and that she brings a lot to the table.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have been each other's strongest support systems ever since passed away. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut just a few months after Sridevi's death. It was pretty emotional for her. For Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor is the most excited of all.

The Archies also marks the Bollywood debut of and 's grandson Agastya Nanda along with Khushi Kapoor. It's going to be a Netflix film. Janhvi Kapoor's movie Mili releases on November 4, 2022. The trailer has generated great curiosity among masses.