Model and actor, , who is one of the fittest celebs in the country, recently shared his pic after a CT scan just to get criticism from fans. Explaining the importance of this treatment, the actor wrote, "Had a CT Scan at @nurahealthscreeningindia in Bengaluru, checked for blockages, etc. All normal. Regular screenings as recommended by qualified doctors are important, but what you do between screenings is even more important! Regular good habits with food, exercise, sleep and stress management can help ensure that every screening shows normal body function, whatever your age." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli's glamourous avatar for the show will set your hearts on fire – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Soon after his post, we saw netizens slamming him and refuting his claims and said that CT scan shouldn't be done regularly as it is harmful. While a user wrote, "Regular CT screening is not important rather dangerous, there are other kinds of tests which have high specificity. CT and MRI are to be taken only when suggested by physician", another commented, "Do not do CT scan without any reason, pls don't advice such things. It is very harmful." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli to enter the house again? – here’s what we know

One of them accused Milind of getting paid for this post as he wrote, "Regular mri/ct screening is not indicated! How much hv they paid u for this ad ? Sickening!!", while another user shared, "Unnecessary CT are a great danger . Please do not propagate these things. The radiation received from CT scans are very very hazardous. Unless an emergency please do not do scans." A user called him irresponsible as he wrote, "Such an irresponsible post." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin's husband Sameerudin upset or awkward with her connection with Pratik Sehajpal? Here's what he feels

On the professional front, Milind Soman is currently judging Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2 along with Malaika Arora, and . So, what are your thoughts on Milind's latest Instagram post? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.