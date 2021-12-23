Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar has been quite vocal on spreading awareness about mental health, which still remains a hush-hush discussion in the society. She recently opened up about battling depression and anxiety for a long period of time and how she has managed to overcome it with a lot of practice and positivity. However, she said that she still faces tiny episodes of dark patches but they are way milder and shorter. She shared her journey in a long Instagram post where she also listed out a few things that help you get better and stronger. Also Read - Gandii Batt, Mona Home Delivery, Sex Life, Mastram: 14 of the SEXIEST web series to binge-watch for a steamy weekend

Sharing a throwback picture of herself, Ankita wrote, "A picture from recent past, a day when I had a storm in my head but my face reflected calmness with a smile. Yes, I still have a few days where everything isn't "fine". Not everyone who looks "fine" is actually fine. Things can seem overwhelming and meaningless at the same time. But I don't get scared like I used to. After living a long period of anxiety and depression and getting out of it with all the courage I had in me, I still face tiny episodes of dark patches. Way milder, way shorter and way better than the "all consuming" days I actually lived through."

She continued, "But now, I have gotten stronger, become more positive and I manage to see the bright light through the dark patches. I don't let it consume me, I cry when I have to, I don't hold onto my thoughts like I used to. I let them come and go as they please. It requires a lot of practice but I'm getting better at it. I remember reading somewhere that 'some of us require a little more effort to survive in this world than the rest' and I have finally come to accept that fact. Of course the events and experiences of our lives play a huge role in it. But we must get all the help we can to navigate our way through it."

Listing out the things that could prove to be valuable in battling depression and anxiety, Ankita wrote, "It’s not easy and no it doesn’t get easier, you just get better and stronger. A few things that help -

•Physical and mental exercise,

•Journaling,

•Cutting down on caffeine,

•Reducing alcohol intake,

•Avoiding substance abuse

•engaging with friends and family.

But to even get to the point of gathering the will and courage to fight requires help.

Seek professional help when needed.

Holiday seasons can be quite stressful, can bring back all kinds of memories.

So many things can trigger you but keep at it.

Look at what you have achieved inspite of all the obstacles.

If you’re having one of those dark days, I’m just here to remind you that your resilience is far stronger than the storm inside your head

Love to all of you."

Through eight years of togetherness, Milind and Ankita have been upfront about choosing health and fitness. Running has been a passion for both of them, and the duo can often be found sprinting away, be it high up in winding mountains or on the streets and flyovers of Mumbai.