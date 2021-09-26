Musical chairs being played when it comes to casting actors in Bollywood is nothing new. The film industry is abuzz with stories of more than one actor being approached for many a famous role, only for talks to either fall through or said actors themselves rejecting these roles or the script shaping up differently and demanding another actor. Despite all these stories we've heard down the years, such trivia never fails to surprise us. On that note, we're fairly certain that this latest casting trivia we've dug up is going to blow your minds. Not many are aware of this, but and were initially approached for each others roles in Stree and , and here's what reportedly happened that they ended up swapping films. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: From Shama Sikander to Sri Reddy – their casting couch horrors continue to haunt the industry

So what was the reason that they ended up doing each other's films. Well, from what we've heard, it was nothing more than that age-old story of date issues. As per reports, both Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao were keen to act in Stree and Bala respectively, and why not, given how well received the two movies were critically as also commercially. However, at the time they were offered the films, both actors coincidentally found it difficult to accommodate them in their calendars.

Then, as luck would have it, the makers of Stree and Bala approached Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, unbeknownst that they were the initial choices for the other movies. And the grapevine is that coincidence struck once again as both actors' dates managed to get cleared a bit and they jumped at the opportunity to do Stree and Bala and as they say, the rest is history.