Anita Dua: 'Before Bollywood, gurus safeguarded India’s ancient Yoga tradition'

Ayurveda and yoga have been popular with Bollywood celebrities too. It's not just about flexibility or fancy poses. For them, yoga is about slowing down, breathing, and staying mentally steady in a fast-paced industry.

Wellness for Bollywood and international stars isn’t some passing trend. To be honest, it’s literally how they live each day. Agreed, you’d see the workouts and maybe healthy food items here and there, but there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes. This doesn't apply to just stars, their fans too have to be mindful of getting proper sleep, clearing their minds, and staying emotionally grounded. Interestingly, Ayurveda and yoga have been popular with Bollywood celebrities too. It’s not just about flexibility or fancy poses. For them, yoga is about slowing down, breathing, and staying mentally steady in a fast-paced industry. We spoke to The Power of Ayurveda & Yoga author Anita Dua to talk about wellness and more. Excerpts from an exclsuive chat...

Do you think Bollywood celebrities played a role in making yoga and pranayama more mainstream?

Long before Bollywood culture embraced Yoga, it was the great Gurus and traditional schools that carried this ancient science across India and to the world. In fact, many celebrities themselves learnt Yoga from these masters. Their endorsement through films, interviews, social media, and wellness lifestyles helped Yoga not merely as a spiritual discipline, but also as a modern fitness and wellness practice.

How much influence does celebrity lifestyle have on people adopting wellness practices like yoga?

Plenty. We live in a day and age of social media explosion. It shapes our day-to-day decisions — what we eat, how we look, which car to buy, where to holiday, what to wear, etc. – the list goes on. On a lighter note, to look like Shilpa Shetty or Riddhima Kapoor, I must perform asanas the way they endorse and do. But what about the Gurus and the schools of Yoga from where they learnt? Why only younger celebrities – what about Pran, a Bollywood villain of yesteryears, around 90 years old now, whom I saw doing a headstand at AUM YOGA STUDIO, Anjuna in Goa, which he visits frequently and practices Iyengar Yoga with props and ropes. One cannot speak of modern Yoga without acknowledging B. K. S. Iyengar, under whom I myself trained. Guruji transformed the understanding of asanas through precision, alignment, use of props and ropes and therapeutic application. His book Light on Yoga became a global reference text on Yoga reached Europe, America, and beyond. Similarly, the Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centres played an important role in taking classical Yoga traditions internationally through ashrams and teacher training.

Have you noticed a rise in yoga’s popularity because of its visibility in films and celebrity routines?

Not only Bollywood films, but Netflix films have also influenced and popularised Yoga and pranayama/breathing techniques. Not to be left out is the role of print media, national and international, that often mentions modern-day Yoga teachers like Bharat Thakur, who introduced Power Yoga to youngsters through dynamic and artistic formats, blending traditional postures with the contemporary. One also cannot overlook the impact of Bikram Choudhury and a Netflix film on him, and his Hollywood stars following. He popularised “Hot Yoga” in the United States and Beverly Hills. Many American cities witnessed an explosion of hot yoga studios, making Yoga fashionable and mainstream among international audiences. Bikram Choudhury, who hailed from India and initially trained in wrestling before turning to Yoga, created a system that became globally recognised, though later controversial. At the mass level within India, Baba Ramdev played an extraordinary role in the rising popularity of Yoga. Through large public camps, television broadcasts, and simple explanations of pranayama and yogic kriyas, he brought Yoga out of elitism and into ordinary Indians’ lives. Many who may never have attended a formal Yoga class began practising breathing exercises and basic asanas because of his outreach. Equally significant has been the celebration of International Yoga Day on 21st June each year, which gave Yoga global recognition as India’s gift to the world. So while Bollywood and celebrity culture helped Yoga’s visibility, the true foundations were laid by traditional Gurus, Yoga schools, spiritual institutions, and practitioners. Celebrities may have popularised the image of Yoga, but its roots and depth continue to come from the Gurus and lineages — from the 196 Yoga Sutras codified by Patanjali to ancient texts like Shiva Samhita and Gheranda Samhita that sustained Yoga for centuries.

In your experience, why is it important to approach wellness as a combination of physical, mental, and emotional balance rather than isolated practices?

The book attempts just that—to bridge the gap, to bring together the philosophy of Ayurveda and the practice of Yoga as an integrated path. In many ways, the book is a reflection of what I have lived, learnt, and deeply believe—that true wellness comes from harmony within, and that these ancient sciences hold answers for the world that we live in today. But , mind you these are not quick fix solutions but gradual transformative experiences that come with hard work and persistence and a degree of faith. Ayurveda and Yoga are ancient disciplines. “Ayu” means life span and “Veda” means knowledge—the science of life, longevity, a science of the body. On the other hand, Yoga is a science of the mind, a holistic system that ensures the balance of body, mind, and soul through Ashtanga Yoga, the eightfold path of Yoga as codified by Sage Patanjali in 2000 BC. Patanjali, an ancient sage, codified 196 verses, or sutras. In the second aphorism, or sutra, of the first chapter of the Yoga Sutras, Patanjali describes yoga as: “Yogah citta-vritti-nirodhaḥ” (1.2) Which, when translated, means - “Yoga helps control the fluctuations of the mind”; “The restraint of the modifications of the mind is Yoga”.

As mentioned before, this change in controlling modifications of mind or mind control is definitive, transformative but gradual- through Yoga and Pranayam techniques! The resulting good health, immunity boost are the byproducts of these practices. You just experience them as you go along!!!

For someone new to Ayurveda, what is the first step in understanding their doshas and making meaningful lifestyle changes?

The concept of Vata–Pitta–Kapha, Tridosha, is unique to Ayurveda! Doshas means that which gets vitiated or imbalanced, hence disturbing the physiological function of the body, thereby causing disease. Ayurveda maintains that we are healthy if Vata, Pitta, and Kapha are balanced. Ayurveda sees all of nature, including humans, as made up of the same five elements: space, air, fire, water, and earth. When these elements are in balance, we manifest radiant health (both physical and mental); when they are out of balance, we manifest disease. It does sound very logical!

What is a correct balance of Vata (air element), Pitta (fire element), and Kapha (earth element)?

“All three doshas are present in each individual at all times, but their proportion varies from time to time. Our proportion of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha is determined according to the genetics, diet, lifestyle, and the emotions of the parents. When Ayurveda says health is the result of balanced doshas, this does not mean that we should try to have an equal amount of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Rather, it means maintaining the balance with which you were conceived.” It is indeed an interesting revelation! Ayurveda reminds us that we are all part of nature, that nature has a rhythm, a cycle. We need rhythm in our lives—a flow of activity and rest, of nourishment and fasting, productivity and relaxation. To maintain this rhythm, meaningful lifestyle changes are definite time for going to bed and waking up, eating meals at the same time every day, exercise regularly—Yoga practice and Pranayama. Most important of all, set aside a specific time for relaxation and meditation, among others.

Why do you think younger audience today are increasingly turning towards traditional systems like ayurveda and yoga?

There is a visible shift in the mindset of younger audience specially post covid, growing awareness to revert to Ayurvedic way of living complete with regimented routine promoting holistic living. Life has come to full crcle for Zen gee generation to get back to nature, to our natural body rhythm – to remain healthy to keep our digestive fires , Jatayu Agni our gut health at its best. Lok around the nature, It is teaching us how to live a full, healthy life(Ritu charya) , the birds, the animals follow natural rhythm – right time to wake up, to do yoga, pranayama ,to eat, to sleep to keep good digestion . To start your day early , enjoy the first rays of sun , to walk bare feet, to be grounded , kapha period leading to Pitta period as we consume our first meal of the day and get into karmic activities and the last meal before the sunset.

What is one common misconception about Ayurveda and yoga that you hope this book will change?

One common misconception is That Ayurveda is only a herbal medicine - its not - It’s a holistic system of health that goes beyond treating the system and aims to restore harmony of body, mind and soul. It is a comprehensive system that combines natural therapies, yoga , lifestyle changes and boosts your immunity. Yoga on the other hand is not a physical disciple or Asanas as commonly interpreted it’s a complete holistic path as outlined by Pitanajali in Asthanga Yoga eight fold path leading to ultimate union of self with Supreme – YOG. To unite! To name the 8 limbs : Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayam. Pratihara, Dhatna, Dhyana and Samadhi. Aim in the modern times is attainment of physically fit body, mind and a sense of equanimity that comes through with practice and discipline.

Why do you think younger audiences today are increasingly turning towards traditional systems like Ayurveda and Yoga?

There is a visible shift in the mindset of younger audiences, especially post-COVID, with growing awareness to revert to the Ayurvedic way of living, complete with a regimented routine promoting holistic living. Life has come to a full circle for the Gen Z generation to get back to nature, to our natural body rhythm – to remain healthy, to keep our digestive fire, Jatharagni, and our gut health at its best. Look around at nature; it is teaching us how to live a full, healthy life (Ritu Charya). The birds and animals follow a natural rhythm – the right time to wake up, to do yoga, pranayama, to eat, to sleep, to keep good digestion. To start your day early, enjoy the first rays of the sun, to walk barefoot, to be grounded – the Kapha period leading to the Pitta period as we consume our first meal of the day and get into karmic activities, and the last meal before sunset.

What is one common misconception about Ayurveda and Yoga that you hope this book will change?

One common misconception is that Ayurveda is only a herbal medicine – it is not. It’s a holistic system of health that goes beyond treating the system and aims to restore harmony of body, mind, and soul. It is a comprehensive system that combines natural therapies, yoga, lifestyle changes, and boosts your immunity. Yoga, on the other hand, is not just a physical discipline or asanas as commonly interpreted; it is a complete holistic path as outlined by Patanjali in Ashtanga Yoga(8 limb) – the eightfold path leading to the ultimate union of the self with the Supreme – Yog, to unite. To name the 8 limbs: Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana, and Samadhi. We are not really aiming at Samadhi, The aim in modern times is the attainment of a physically fit body, mind, and a sense of equanimity that comes through practice and discipline.

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