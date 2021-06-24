Minissha Lamba RECALLS her casting couch encounters; RESPONDS to rumours of undergoing plastic surgery

There's no denying that casting couch has been prevalent in the industry for the past few decades now. Many actresses such as , , Swara Bhasker, Sherlyn Chopra among others spoken about facing casting couch to get work in the industry. And is the latest celebrity to join them as she recalled her casting couch horrors. Also Read - Minissha Lamba recalls the time when she was accused of stealing money during her initial days in Mumbai

Minissha revealed that she has faced casting couch a few times in her acting career and what precautions she took to avoid unwanted sexual advances. She said that people used to approach her to meet for dinner to discuss films, but she was quick to pick the hint and instead asked them to set up a meeting in their office for further discussion.

"I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, 'Why don't you meet for dinner? Let's talk.' And I am like, 'No, why don't we meet in the office? I don't know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow, if you want to discuss further.' I have handled it like that. It has not happened much to me to my face. But whenever it has happened, I have handled it in a way where I have pretended not to understand what you are saying," Minissha told Siddharth Kannan.

Minissha also addressed the rumours of undergoing plastic surgery to maintain the girl-next-door look. "No, not at all. Girl-next-door look maintain karne ke liye plastic surgery karna (Undergoing plastic surgery to maintain the girl-next-door look)… I mean, that is ridiculous. But I would say no,” she said.

When Minissha was asked if such rumours about her bothered her to any extent, she replied, "See, as an actor, you are used to rumours. It’s not like something like this comes out for the first time or something like that. Rumours come out all the time and if you are in this line, you have to be thick-skinned.”

Minissha returns to films after a while in the upcoming Kutub Minar and she is happy that the film got an Honorary Mention in the Best Feature Film category at The Berlin Indie Film Festival this year. The Karenvir Bohra and -starrer is directed by Raaj Ashoo, and it narrates the story of a father-son duo where the latter suffers from a rare condition called macrophallus, or having an abnormally large reproductive organ. Minissha plays a doctor's wife in the film.