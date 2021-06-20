Minissha Lamba recalls the time when she was accused of stealing money during her initial days in Mumbai

has been away from the showbiz for quite a while now. The actress was last seen on the silver screen in 2017 film which also featured and in the lead. She is known for her roles in , Bheja Fry 2, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and Bigg Boss 8 among others. However, she couldn't maintain her popularity. Over the years, The actress has brought stability in life, but, her initial days in Mumbai weren't easy at all. While recalling her struggle in Bollywood, Minissha said that she was accused of stealing money by the owner of the paying guest house she was residing in. Also Read - Bachna Ae Haseeno actress Minissha Lamba opens up on her divorce with Ryan Tham; says, 'When relationship is toxic, walking out is right'

"When I came (to Mumbai), I couldn't afford anything. I was staying in a PG, at a rent of ₹5,000 per month. At that time, the PG lady accused me of stealing. 'You have stolen money from my cupboard,' she claimed. I said, 'I haven't stolen money' so I vacated the PG in two days because it was a question about izzat (honour). I didn't have money, I couldn't afford anything so I rented a flat for ₹7,000 per month which was like a big room. The whole flat was like a big room. It was so small, so small. But I couldn't afford anything more," Minissha told radio host Siddharth Kannan.

She further added, "At that time, it was about ego and pride, you know they'd accused me of stealing, I wasn't going stay in this house anymore and I left. Of course, the lady found the money in the cupboard after some time."

Minissha recently revealed that she is in a happy relationship adding that her new relationship started a few months after she got a divorce from her restaurateur husband Ryan Tham.

Earlier this year, the actress was also part of a play called Hello Zindagi, which was written by actress and was performed in New Delhi in March.