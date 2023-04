The top stars of Bollywood were present for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Amongst the couples we saw Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Well, Shahid and Mira are one of the most adored couples but the star wife has got her share of flak. For the event she had worn a gown with a long trail. She was styled by Mohit Rai for the occasion. We can see that she held onto Shahid Kapoor rather tightly. We guess she might have had some issues with the length of the gown and did not wish to trip. Also Read - Kiara Advani looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous in pink lehnga, check out other B-town brides who ditched the regular red [Watch Video]

A number of netizens have felt that she showed too much attitude or was pretending to be a diva. Others dissed her horrible energy as she held onto her husband rather tightly. Take a look at the comments.... Also Read - Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor REVEALS why he takes permission from Mira Kapoor before spending money

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have been married since 2015. She is one of the star wives who keeps a low key. But she has a fan base mainly because of her fashion quotient and how she carries herself. Mira Kapoor is seen as one of the classiest women around.

Shahid Kapoor is on a high after Farzi becomes the most watched Indian series. The show directed by Raj and DK has got worldwide acclaim. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a middle class guy who enters the business of counterfeit. Vijay Sethupathi played the role of the cop.