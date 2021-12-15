Mira Kapoor does not post often but whenever she does, she makes sure that she makes heads turn. She has posted a pic of hers in a lovely lehenga endorsing jewellery by Jayanti Reddy's label. She has donned a nose-ring, kangans and a very heavy necklace that has emeralds, pearls and diamonds. Winged eyeliner, soft coral lips and a bit of blush make the clothes and jewels stand out. She put a small bindi for added effect. Mira Kapoor looks like an Indian princess in the pics. The lady's makeup has been done by famous artiste Elton Fernandes. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding reception in Mumbai: These biggies from Bollywood all set to attend newlyweds’ grand bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The entire Kapoor family went gaga over her looks. Husband Shahid Kapoor commented, "Stunner" while her devar Ishaan Khatter wrote that she looked stunning. Neelima Azim also showered compliments on her daughter-in-law. Mira Kapoor is much loved by the whole family and her father-in-law has complimented her for bringing everyone closer. This is not the first time that Mira Kapoor is slaying us. Who can forget her bikini looks from her vacation some months back or the classy lehenga looks that she shares at times.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The two got married in 2015 and their baby girl, Misha was born a year later. They are also parents to a son, Zain. The actor is gearing up for the release of Jersey, which is a remake of Nani's Telugu blockbuster.