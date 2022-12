Mira Rajput, wife of , is quite active on social media. The YouTuber and Influencer keeps treating her fans with her latest pictures. As Mira is known for taking care of her skin and believes in leading a healthy life with enough workout and proper diet, she posted a selfie with a hashtag that says, 'No Makeup Makeup.' While Mira meant to say that it's a makeup that looks like a no makeup, netizens had a tough time believing that she did not apply any makeup on her face. Also Read - Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor: Spicy bedroom secrets of these Bollywood celebs will leave you shocked

In the picture, Mira was seen looking straight into the camera lens. She kept her hair loose and flowy. But netizens were quick to notice that Mira has applied eyeliner, lipstick and perhaps some moisturizer. Since Mira used the 'no makeup' hashtag for her picture, people were confused and wondered since when applying eyeliner, lipstick and moisturizer was considered as 'no makeup' look.

Some Instagram users even went on to let Mira know the real meaning of a 'no makeup' look. 'No make up look means ,only Washed face without any make up at all," wrote the user. Many people made fun of Mira for calling her picture without makeup. This led to more confusion among her followers.

One Instagram user tried to decode what Mira's version of 'no makeup' actually means. "Guys, she has clearly written nomakeup makeup. It’s lil confusing to understand but it’s a makeup which looks like no makeup," wrote the user. Another user shedded some light on Mira's hashtag and said, "God people don't read properly she said no make up make up!!! Meaning make up which is natural looking!!! U look gorgeous hun."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira is known for advocating for healthy living and it reflects in her social media posts. She once shared a selfie flaunting her post-workout glow. However, the post had a twist as Mira revealed that for the early morning workout and glow, she wanted to thank her alarm clock and not her husband, Shahid Kapoor.