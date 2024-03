Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was recently spotted in the town where she was seen being constantly called and touched by underprivileged kids for some monetary help. The video of the star wife went viral where she was seen walking off and ignoring the underprivileged street kid and this ignorance of Mira is bringing her lots of criticism. Mira often faces social media radar and she has been the soft target of the trollers. This latest video of Shahid Kapoor's wife shows how she was not ready for this and chose to ignore the situation, but many are putting out that Mira could have been a little helpful and gave some money to the underprivileged kid who was constantly behind her. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya success bash: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput arrive holding hands; Kriti Sanon stuns in a red bodycon dress

One user commented, "Very rude and heartless shame on her and on any rich person ignoring a needy person". One more user said, "Itne bade bag m cash nahi hai Zara bhi ... Isse ache to common man hi hain jo 5-10 rs to hi dete hai rah chalte ese Bach hon ko". Another user said, "Actually she was being captured on camera that's why she was ignoring and calm otherwise she would have yelled at the security guards or would have given some sort of reaction to the kids".

Mira Rajput is one of the most talked about celebrity wives in B Town. Mira and Shahid Kapoor got married to each other at the age of 13 years. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and within a year of their marriage they welcomed daughter Misha and in 2018 they both welcomed their baby boy Zain Kapoor. It's been 9 years of their marital bliss.

