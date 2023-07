Film director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has sent ripples across theaters, not just in Hollywood but in India too. While a certain section of the masses loved the feminist ideology in the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film, others were not much impressed with the storyline. And Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput belongs to the latter category. Mira Rajput recently went to watch Barbie in the theaters. Sharing her mini-review of the film, she drew comparisons between Bollywood and Hollywood, calling Bollywood’s dance numbers to be far better than Hollywood. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor bares his heart on leaked kiss video with Kareena Kapoor Khan; says, 'I could not do anything'

Mira Rajput Barbie review

Dropping a film still from Barbie on her Instagrams stories, Mira Rajput gave her verdict on the movie as she wrote, “Hollywood this, Hollywood that. Well, Hollywood can’t do song-and-dance like Bollywood can!” The picture captured Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling sharing the same frame as they appeared to dance together in a song, dressed in glittery outfits, against a pink-lit background, typical of the Barbie movie. Also Read - Mira Rajput shares a mushy pic with Shahid Kapoor as they complete 8 years of married life [View Post]

Reddits users react to Mira Rajput's Barbie review

Soon after Mira Rajput made the remark, social media users resorted to trolling the actor's wife for her unnecessary comparison between Hollywood and Bollywood. Defending Barbie's dance number, one Reddit user wrote, "I mean I don’t think anyone’s even comparing Bollywood dances to the Hollywood ones? It’s like getting outraged for no reason. Also, this dance sequence was actually super cute. You don’t always need complicated dance steps… it’s about having fun while they were in this song.”

"Just let her be. She gets so much attention for what?? She just married a celebrity. It's not a big deal.She is delusional I agree. But her opinions don't matter," slammed another user. "What are her qualifications? Being someone's wife?" questioned a third Redditor sarcastically.

Barbie and Oppenheimer

Barbie released in the theaters on July 21, locking horns with Christopher Nolan's war drama Oppenheimer. Openheimer is based on the story of Robert J Oppenheimer, hailed as the "the father of atomic bomb." Both films became the latest talk of the town, sparking a meme fest and a "Barbenheimer" trend across social media. While Oppenheimer has witnessed a record breaking success in India, Barbie has fared better in the US box office, beating it's competitor, Oppenheimer.