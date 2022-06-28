Mira Rajput pulls hubby Shahid Kapoor closer for a steamy liplock: video goes VIRAL

Oh boy, just look at them, aren't they just ADORABLE! Mira Rajput's this video of pulling hubby and Shahid Kapoor closer to her for a lip lock is going VIRAL. Mira and Shahid are seen dancing in this video, and the lady seems to be in sudden awe of her hubby as she pulls him closer for a kiss, this video of them is receiving a lot of love from the fans and loved ones. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got hitched on July 7, 2015, and their wedding was one of the most talked-about topics in the tinsel town. The couple looks just adorable together and in 8 years of their marriage, they have two beautiful kids Misha and Zain. Also Read - Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi aka Rudra gets candid on how he coped after a flop Bollywood debut

Just recently the couple went on a family holiday in Switzerland and shared the pictures from their blissful vacation. Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram to share the family picture of them vacationing with the most caption, " The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my ?'s".

Shahid on life after marriage!

Talking about how marriage has changed his life, in an interview with a magazine Shaid said, " The best times in your life are when you’re thinking of others, that’s what marriage teaches you… Mine was an arranged marriage. It wasn’t a love marriage, or friends who’ve known each other for a long time choose to settle and live their lives together. It was none of those things. It was an arranged marriage. We met all of 10 times before we got married".

When talking about what made him choose Mira as his life partner, he said, " I didn’t choose her. Maybe you should ask why she chose me. I was 13-and-a-half years older than her. We met through family, and we were unassuming enough to be open to meeting each other. We got along from the time we met, and it just happened. It was meant to happen. When I look back even I wonder, ‘Yeh Kaise ho Gaya?'". Shahid and Mira are indeed in love. Arrange marriages are beautiful ad they are one classic example of t.