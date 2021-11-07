Mira Rajput's marriage to was certainly one of the most unexpected events to happen in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in 2015. Though it was an arranged marriage, Mira was really not aware of Shahid being a movie star. Her best friend had once told her that she had a crush on Shahid. And when Mira broke the news of her marriage to her friend, she just couldn't believe it. Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt, THESE Bollywood biggies had two movies release on the same day in theatres; know how they fared at the box office

"My best friend had a crush on Shahid. So when I told her that this is happening (the wedding) and she's like, 'Oh my god' because she used to tell me before also that she has a crush on Shahid. Obviously, it didn't strike me he was no one in my life at that time. But she's like 'Do you know I had a crush on him when I was in school' because we are college friends. And it was fun," Mira told Curly Tales adding that she continues to tease her best friend and they laugh over it.

During the same conversation, Mira also revealed that she had started watching Shahid Kapoor movies during the lockdown. And her favourite movie is with her ex girlfriend . However, Mira isn't sure why Shahid keeps hiding away from the film. The movie was apparently Shahid and Kareena's second film together while they were dating.

Mira also revealed the reason why she and Shahid have been staying in Punjab since Covid-19 outbreak. "We moved just days before the lockdown happened. We kinda felt like maybe we should take off for a little while. I thought we were moving away for two weeks till things settle down. Now nobody knew that things would take two years to settle down. So we've been here (Amritsar) ever since. It's been lovely because my parents are nearby and my in-laws have a home near so the kids are literally hopping and skipping from one home to another so it's great," she said.

Meanwhile, Shahid has started shooting for Raj and DK's action thriller web series, which marks his debut in the web world. The actor also has the much awaited film Jersey lined up. The film was earlier scheduled for a Diwali release in November, the same day on the release of the -starrer Prithiviraj. However, the makers have averted the big box office clash by announcing a new release date for Jersey, which is December 31, 2021.