Mira Rajput REVEALS her favourite Shahid Kapoor movie that stars his ex girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan; says, 'He was no one in my life'

Mira Rajput said that she started watching Shahid Kapoor movies during the lockdown and her favourite is the one with Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, Mira isn't sure why Shahid keeps hiding away from the film.