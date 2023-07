Shahid Kapoor break millions of hearts when he married Mira Rajput on this day 8 years ago! Yes, can you believe it, the handsome hunk and the most loved chocolate boy of Bollywood has been married for 8 long years now. He is a doting husband and father to Mira and his two kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Mira took to her social media handle and shared a picture of them both online, wishing Shahid on their 8th wedding anniversary and it's adorable and mushy at the same time. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Celebrities who lost their calm in public and faced embarrassment

Mira Rajput's anniversary post for Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput shared a picture from one of their trips abroad. The gorgeous beauty is seen kissing her husband Shahid Kapoor's cheeks while hugging him. Shahid has draped an arm around her neck lovingly and is posing for the camera. Shahid has stubble and is seen in shorts and a shirt. Mira is seen in a long maxi dress. They look head-over-heels in love just as they were 8 years ago when they got married. Mira's post is going viral in the entertainment news right now. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Celebrity couples who got brutally trolled for their PDA

Check out Mira Rajput's wedding anniversary post for Shahid Kapoor here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor recalls his first meet with Mira Rajput

Recently, in an interview with Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor shared that he was a little embarrassed about meeting Mira for the first time. He reveals Mira was about 20 and he was 34 years old and hence, he felt a little embarrassed. He felt that she was really young. However, he was happy to meet her and connect. Shahid reveals that when Mira met him, she was not affected by the fact that he is an actor. And that's what blew him away. She was just 20 and did not care about his profession at all and was very normal. "It wasn’t a major factor for her and I think that’s what I crave. I crave normalcy. Because I am always surrounded by people who first see me as a star, you want to have a normal personal life," he said. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Bollywood couples who locked lips in public

Trending Now

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed a baby girl in 2016, a year after their married. Misha will turn 7 next month. They welcomed a baby boy, Zain, in September 2018. Mira keeps sharin adorable posts with all three of them.