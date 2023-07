Rasika Dugal has started dubbing for the much-anticipated sequel of Mirzapur. The actress has dropped a picture of herself engrossed in the dubbing works for Mirazpur 3. The crime thriller stars Pankaj Tripathi at the helm of affairs. The show witnessed a successful run on the OTT platform. Rasika Dugal portrayed the role of Beena Tripathi, the wife of Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya. She was showered with praise for her exceptional acting prowess. Now, Rasika has urged fans to prepare themselves for Mirzapur 3. Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi to take legal action against the makers of Azamgarh for THIS reason

Rasika Dugal dubs for Mirzapur 3

"Pirpared rahiyega" captioned Rasika Dugal on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself from the dubbing studio, wearing headphones. The actress was dressed in a casual avatar, donning a white shirt that she teamed up with a black, white-striped jacket and flared bottoms. Rasika sported a pair of spectacles, carrying out the dubbing works with full concentration. A ream of papers and a mic was displayed in front of her. Along with the picture, she also added the hashtags #DubbingDays #Dubbing #MirzapurSeason3.

Vijay Varma dubbing for Mirzapur 3

Just a day ago, Vijay Varma also posted a similar picture of himself, working on the dubbing of Mirzapur 3. "Dubbing kiye hain… pirpared rahiye," penned the Lust Stories 2 actor, in a now-disappeared Instagram story. While the post-production work of Mirzapur 3 is currently going on, the release date is yet to be announced.

Mirzapur plot

Mirzapur revolves around the story of the King of Mirzapur, aka Kaleen Bhaiyya, and Guddu and Bablu, the Pandit Brothers. Although the two teams initially enter into a power play to reign in the throne of Mirzapur, the story soon shifts gears and serves the audience a tale of corruption, politics, and business. Mirzapur’s first season was released on November 16, 2018. Apart from Rasika Duggal and Pankaj Tripathi, the star-studded cast of Mirzapour includes, Ali Fazal, Diveyendu, Shweta Tripathi, and Vikrant Massey in important roles.

Rasika Dugal in Adhura

Rasika Dugal recently made headlines for starring in the Amazon Prime Video web series Adhura. The horror show has been receiving much applause from viewers for its gripping story and jumpscares. It revolves around a malicious spirit hunting victims at a boarding school and touches on the topics of bullying and childhood trauma.