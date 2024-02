Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha make for an adorable pair. The couple met on the sets of Fukrey and fell in love. They later got legally married in the year 2020 but celebrated their union with friends in 2022. Their wedding pictures have been quite dreamy and beautiful. Now, the couple has shared another big news. Yes, they have finally announced pregnancy with a cute post on Instagram. Ali and Richa are all set to welcome their first child. Also Read - Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series to have his dynamic musical touch; here's how much time the director spent on songs

They took to Instagram and shared a picture saying 1 + 1 = 3. They also shared their romantic picture and wrote, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

Congratulations, Ali and Richa!