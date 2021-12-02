Actor Bramha Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in the series Mirzapur, passed away today. The actor was found dead in his flat in Versova, Mumbai. Also Read - Ali Fazal to star in a futuristic space film with Cargo helmer Arati Kadav; check first look

Divyendu, who played the role of Munna Bhaiya, in the series took to Instagram to mourn Brahma's demise. He posted, "RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more ? Let's pray for him everyone."

Ali Fazal, who portrayed the character if Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur, also shared, "hearts broken today .. yet again.. Brahma . take care saathi . . RIP. #mirzapur …"

Reportedly, the actor's body has been sent for an autopsy at Dr. Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.

Apart from Mirzapur, Bramha had worked in projects like Kesari, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dangal, and others.