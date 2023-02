Shahnawaz Pradhan who has worked on projects across, Films, OTT, and TV passed away on Friday. The reason for his death is reported to be a heart attack. The popular actor was attending a function when he suffered a heart attack at the age of 56. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he complained of severe chest pain and fell unconscious during the event. Also Read - Phantom actor Shahnawaz Pradhan goes underground for security reasons?

Tv actress Surbhi Tiwari was coincidently present at the hospital for her brother’s treatment. She saw the actor being brought on a stretcher and was placed right next to her brother. She informed Navbharat Times the actor was immediately taken inside for treatment. She overheard the conversation of doctors that they are unable to find his pulse rate also his heart is not working at all. She later asked about his medical history and learned that he had a bypass surgery a few months back. Surbhi offered her condolences to the late actor. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Saif Ali Khan's Phantom banned in Pakistan because of Shahnawaz Pradhan?

Shahnawaz Pradhan said goodbye to the world at the age of 56. The doctors at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital couldn’t help him save his life. The actor has worked in popular projects like Mirzapur, Byomkesh Bakshi, Phantom, Raaes, Hostages, and more. His industry mates and friends mourn his sudden death recalling the actor for his work and deeds.

Yashpal Sharma who was also present at the function took weeped at the loss penning a heartbreaking message. He took to social media shared a picture of Shahnawaz Pradhan and updated the situation that happened at the function. How the actor fit and fine attended the program and suddenly passed, this is the bitter truth of life said the Lagaan actor.

Rajesh Tailang has worked with the actor in Mirzapur and penned an emotional note. Mourning the unfortunate death he wrote "Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam” he recollected the actor’s good nature and the time they spent together.